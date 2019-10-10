Man accused of robbing woman remanded

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty on Wednesday October 9, 2019, remanded a 24-year-old man to prison for allegedly robbing a woman.

Fazel Shaffee of Front Road West Ruimveldt appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on September 14, 2019, at New Market Street, Georgetown, Shaffee, while in the company of others, and armed with a knife, robbed Anita Molian of a bag, a cellphone and $15,000 cash, the total value being $85,000.

Prosecutor Seon Blackman strongly objected to bail, based on the offence and the penalty attached.

Magistrate McGusty remanded Shaffee to prison until October 23, 2019.