Labourer accused of robbery granted bail

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty on Wednesday October 9, 2019, granted $150,000 bail to a 22-year-old labourer who allegedly robbed a woman.

Travis Allen of Front Road West Ruimveldt appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

It is alleged that, on August 18, 2019, at Forshaw Street, he robbed a woman of an iPhone valued at $170,000, a car key and $43,000 cash, property of Lukriesha Parks. During the time of the robbery Allen used personal violence to the said Lukriesha Parks.

Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell objected to bail being granted to Allen and told the court that, on the day in question, Parks was leaving a popcorn show when she was approached by Allen and some friends. Allen held on to her bag and she immediately raised an alarm and Allen fled the scene.

Brummell also told the court that after Parks left the show she went to Rio night club where Allen approached her again with a Pepsi bottle in his hand and dealt her several ‘lashes’ and grabbed her bag. Allen was later arrested and charged.

Magistrate granted Allen bail in the sum of $150,000 and ordered that he lodged his travel documents at the court. The case was adjourned until November 6, 2019.