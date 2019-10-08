Sugar workers petition President for pay rise

Dear Editor,

NEARLY 3,500 sugar workers engaged in the fields and factories of Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt Estates on October 02, 2019, through the GAWU, submitted a petition to President David Granger calling on him and his Government to approve a pay rise to them.

Through the petition, the workers have pointed out that they have been working for the same rates-of-pay since 2015 though the cost-of-living has risen significantly in the ensuing period. The nation’s sugar workers noted, too, that their earnings have declined owing to a number of factors such as lessened crop weeks, restriction of certain benefits, and the suspension of other longstanding conditions of work, among other things. The situation, the workers lamented, has found them and their families between a rock and a hard place.

The workers, through their petition, shared that they were of the view that the Government of Guyana, as the owner of the industry, had a responsibility to ensure that they benefit from adequate compensation to maintain their standard of living and thus avoiding impoverishment.

On this score, the GAWU must point out that the now nearly 71-year-old United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights at Article 23(3) says, “Everyone who works has the right to favourable remuneration ensuring for himself and his family an existence worthy of human dignity, and supplement, if necessary, by other means of social protection”. The declaration at Article 25(1) says, “Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care, and necessary social services …” Our country, as a full-fledged member of the UN, should take note of what the Declaration says, recognising that it is considered one of the main documents of the organisation.

The workers also told the President that they were an important tenet in the long-term sustainability of the sugar industry, and that he should use his office to have the GuySuCo approve an appropriate rise in pay at their upcoming negotiations with the GAWU.

At this time, the workers are eagerly looking forward to hearing from the President regarding their petition. They shared that it has been a trying period for them and their families, and an improvement in pay will really go a long way in easing the burdens and difficulties they face now-a-days. The GAWU is also hopeful that the President will consider the workers cries, knowing that they are supportive voices in the industry who have advocated that the workers be awarded an improvement in their pay.

Regards,

Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU)