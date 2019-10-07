Rotary club of Demerara off-road rally a success

– president

LAST weekend’s Demerara Rotary Club Off-road rally in the Linden, Soesdyke and Marudi areas was deemed a success according to its president, Hansraj Singh.

Singh, who spoke to the media at the conclusion of the event said, “We had a lot of participants turn out to the event. We felt that we had more than we were realistically aiming for, but we were able to pull off an issue free event.”

“Many of the drivers and riders commended us after, asking us when it is we plan to do the next event and it is something we may consider soon.”

The event took place over four routes with individual route champions also being crowned.

Pure Racing# 40 took the overall bike class with overall Vehicle winner being Happiest men alive.

For the Bikes Route one, It was Keith Fernandes finishing ahead of the two Pure Racing teams 40 and 41 while Route two featured Pure Racing winning ahead of Glen Pasley and S. Gooding.

Pure racing #40 took the third stage ahead of Pure Racing #41 with Fernandes finishing third while the final route finished with Pure Racing number 40 ahead of the 41 team and S. Gooding.

The overall Vehicle results are as follows

ROUTE 1:

1) Putagee Mafia #13

2) BAL Terrain Warrior #

3) Palladium Swamp Machine #20

ROUTE 2:

1) Overland Adventurers

2) Sonic Hunters

3) Always On Target

ROUTE 3:

1) Overland Adventurers

2) Always On Target

3) Happiest Men Alive

ROUTE 4:

1) Japarts

2) Jungle juice

3) Serenity: The real Offroaders