‘Reflect and revisit your humble beginnings’

…PNCR members urged at Linden church service

THE spirit of worship and thanksgiving permeated Coop Crescent, Mackenzie Linden, on Saturday morning, as churches from across the town, joined representatives from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), and Lindeners at large, as they offered up praise and glory to God for enabling the party to reach 62 years.

The flag-breaking and thanksgiving celebration started off with a moving worship session led by Bethel Worship Leader, Ronnel Gonsalves and Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell.

The songs of praises had the crowd on their feet, completely taken up in the thanksgiving spirit of the moment including Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Annette Ferguson; Minister of Public Health and Chairman of the PNCR, Volda Lawrence and Minister of Social Protection and General Secretary of the PNCR, Amna Ally.

This song and praise session was complemented with worship dances and spoken-word poems. After this moving episode of thanksgiving, a passionate message was delivered Reverend Selwyn Sills, who encouraged the party, to keep the church involved in everything that they do and commended them for keeping such a programme, as it is a good thing to give praise onto the Lord.

He urged them to use this time to reflect and revisit its humble beginnings and where it is now. “Look at your beginning, look where you have started, maybe under a bottom house, maybe at somebody fence, may be at a street corner, but look where you are today, he has brought you a mighty long way.”

Despite its progress, Sills encouraged the members to do introspection to see whether there is still relevance and to resolve to do better. “Resolve to do better, resolve to serve, remember the people who you pledge to serve and don’t be self serving,” he affirmed. More importantly he preached that as it moves forward, the party should not forget the Church as they are coming against powerful dark forces.

Glorious and Historic Day

In her address, Chairman of the PNCR, Volda Lawrence, described the 62nd anniversary celebrations as a glorious and historic day and the party reflects how it has grown in stature and resilience to position Guyana solidly on the international map and to change the developmental trajectory of Guyana. This was only made possible through the tremendous efforts to sustain it over the years, especially during its founding years, which she described as a critical time in the history of our country. “We originated as a working class party, out of fierce struggle and protest against colonialism and imperialism to fight for national independence and self government,” she said.

The PNCR is a democratic organisation that continues to oppose discrimination, racism, intolerance and oppression, Lawrence said. She commended Lindeners for playing an integral role in guiding the party through overwhelming adversaries and challenges and even deciding to name the town after the founding leader, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham. “So comrades, we must hold that line of battle, may our arms lift in unity, stronger and ready to charge the haughty enemy, we must never let our founders down,” she said.

In reflecting the role party played in the development of Linden, Lawrence alluded to the construction of the Linden Highway, the Wismar/Mackenzie bridge, the Wisroc Housing Scheme and the construction of the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School. Many Lindeners were involved in the feed, clothe and house yourself programme geared towards people empowerment as well as the National Service Programme, founded by the PNCR.

Linden youths benefitted from free education, from nursery to university as founding member, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, held education as the chief cornerstone for development. Several Cooperatives were also established in Linden, she reflected, which was deemed a vehicle to make the small man, a real man.

In order to serve the nation more effectively, the PNCR engaged in partnerships, thus forming the APNU Coalition and then the APNU-AFC. This enabled the PNCR to return to Government. Lawrence urged Lindeners to stay the course as the party will continue on the path of development for Linden. “We must not be laid back and take things for granted, the well known adage also reminds us that God helps those who helps themselves, comrades, let us make no mistake, oil is real, oil is here, the revenues are enormous, persons are salivating, persons want to put those fingers on those revenues, comrades I wish to remind you, that the stakes are high…brother, sister, friend and comrade, rally to the PNC.”