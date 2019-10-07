Peters stuns field to claim javelin gold for Grenada

ANDERSON Peters became only the second athlete in history to claim a gold medal for Grenada at the IAAF World Championships in Doha after claiming gold in the men’s Javelin on Sunday.

Peters joined 400m specialist Kirani James in the country’s history books after throwing the implement 86.89, in the end finishing comfortably in the top spot. Magnus Kirt of Estonia, who get injured while competing, did enough to finish second with the mark of 86.21.

Germany’s Johannes Vetter, one of the favourites heading into the event, never seemed to find his best form and in the end settled for silver in 85.37.

Peters set the stage with a big 86.69 to open the competition, a mark which proved to be the second-best of the competition. The winning throw from the Grenadian was recorded with his fourth attempt.

The gold medal was the second gold medal for the country and third World Championship medal overall. James, who was responsible for winning the country’s first gold medal in the men’s 400m metres at the 2011 Daegu World Championships, was also responsible for winning bronze in the same event at the Beijing World Championships.

“This is a great moment for me,” Peters said. “Now I am looking forward to Tokyo 2020.” Trinidadian Keshorn Walcott, the other Caribbean athlete in the event, finished 11th with a best of 77.47.