Kwakwani youths get briefed on oil and gas sector

DIRECTOR of the Department of Energy Dr. Mark Bynoe on Friday encouraged over 110 persons, particularly young people, assembled in the Kwakwani Workers’ Club for an Interactive Oil and Gas session to invest in education in order to secure their futures.

This is the third session that the Department has hosted in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice). Residents from the neighbouring communities of Ituni and Aroaima also attended the session, where Dr. Bynoe reiterated that young people need to utilise the Internet and devices such as their Smartphones to research the necessary skills and certification that they need to secure employment and/or to become entrepreneurs.

He also reminded them that President David Granger has given his word that revenues from the oil sector will be invested in education so that the Guyanese workforce can be equipped with the requisite skillset that would allow them to remain relevant and competitive in the fast-paced global marketplace.

The Dr. Bynoe further encouraged the youth to remain focused on their education, and to make the necessary sacrifices now that would allow them to have an enhanced quality of life later. He also advised the group to maintain their integrity, and to cultivate a good work ethic.

Chairperson of the Kwakwani Democratic Council Ms. Elsie McPherson; Councillor Shellburn Kesney of the Kwakwani Development Council; Senior Officer at the Council for Technical and Vocational Education Training Mr. David Glasgow, as well as staff from the Department of Energy and the Ministry of the Presidency also attended the session.