Homecare service launched

“NO Guyanese family with a sick relative should feel that sense of hopelessness, desperation and anxiety that comes with having a sick relative dependent on them.” This is the view proffered by Cardiologist Dr Mahendra Carpen, at the launch on Friday evening of a much-needed post-hospital patient-care service.

Caring Hands Healthcare Inc., located at the Strategic Recruitment Solutions building, is the brainchild of Dr Carpen and Dr Rhonda Joseph, a dental surgeon and registered nurse, both of whom disclosed that it is the realisation of a life-long vision .

The home-care service, which will relieve family members of the burden of aftercare of a relative after they have been discharged from hospital, has an all-Guyanese staff comprising staff doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, patient care assistants, physiotherapists and other health professionals,

For Dr Carpen whose wife is also a doctor, he related that in 2015 he was faced with a daunting challenge while seeking to access a proper home-care service for his mother, who had suffered a stroke and was discharged from hospital. Noting that the situation served as an eye-opener, the doctor said “I can imagine, and I know how difficult it is for people who have absolutely no idea how to deal with sick relatives.’’

With homecare lacking in Guyana, Dr Carpen said he perceived putting together a service that can now help transition patients from hospital back to a functional state.

The aim of Caring Hands Healthcare Inc. is to create a service and protocol that cater to patients being able to move freely, seamlessly and with as little stress as possible from hospital to home, while noting that the service will allow patients to stay out of hospital for a longer period. He said that research has proven that patients who receive more care outside of the hospital setting are less likely to be patients in the hospital.

On this note, he spoke of how invaluable it is to have professionals help patients at home — especially those who suffered heart failure — with what to eat, how to eat, how to exercise, how to take your medication, when to take them, when to check your weight, how much fluid you should take; all of these things are part and parcel of how we manage patients at home so that they come less to hospitals.

These are the kinds of services that we are striving to provide for our Guyanese population, he said, adding, that the service is also providing employment opportunities for Guyanese and can serve as a reason for qualified health staff to stay at home.

Dr Carpen publicly thanked Dr Jospeh for being a stellar partner in the initiative through which they will strive to make healthcare in the country better.

For Dr Joseph, who initially wanted to become a medical doctor, the mission of the health organisation is to become the premier staffing and homecare company in Guyana, with the emphasis being on providing the right care at the right time and in the most ethical and professional manner.

Noting how proud she is about the team, Dr Joseph expressed appreciation for some crucial support from which they have benefitted.

She shared with the audience that in 2014 she had a dream of starting such a service, which was then registered as a small business but it never got off the ground, even after she had developed .

Caring hands Health Care Inc has partnered with the privately operated St Joseph Mercy Hospital to make available continuity of care to all of its patients and according to that institution’s Medical Director, Dr Ayesha Wilburg, the institution is committed to working together with Caring Hands to provide an exceptional continuity of care and help change the way post-hospitalisation health care is delivered in Guyana.

According to Dr Wilburg, who hails from Mabaruma in Region One (Barima-Waini), “Continuity of care is a process that must involve the patient and all members of the health care team. Together with the Caring Hands team, St Joseph Mercy Hospital will work to manage all care delivered and will always strive for quality in delivery of that care.”

She noted that in the delivery of health care, patients are seen by a number of providers for various types of encounters in many departments in our hospital, which leads to concern about the potential for fragmentation of care. Caring Hands will play an essential role in the coordination of care for the patient after discharge from our hospital. Together we will embrace our role as a patient advocate and work closely with all members of the health-care team to ensure that each patient’s needs are met in a timely manner, she assured.

Both of our organisations, she added, provide a multi-disciplined approach with every member providing a key role to ensure that exceptional health care is delivered. Our doctors and our nurses go beyond to ensure that we not only diagnose and treat patients, but also ensure continuity of care.

Of the nurses, she said they are the eyes and ears of the health care programme, as they typically provide 24-hour care service daily, seven day a week. For all patients, the initial intake encounter is the first opportunity for the nursing staff to identify both immediate and long-term patient needs. It is the nurse’s responsibility to communicate those needs to the appropriate doctor of the health care team and ensure that any care ordered is completed in a timely manner.

“With the nursing care services Caring Hand provides for our hospital, we will continue to provide the highest standard of care to our clients and deliver an exceptional continuity of care that will change the way health care is provided in Guyana. After discharge from our hospital, every patient and their relatives will now have access to the knowledge and skills needed to ensure full recovery after hospitalisation. This not only applies to medical patients, but also to post-surgical patients who will not only rely on clinic follow-up, but also exceptional care between doctors’ visits in the comfort of their own homes,” Dr Wilburg added.

The primary benefit of home care is that your loved one is able to stay in the place that is most comfortable and familiar to them. They can sleep in their own bed, use their own bathroom, and continue their daily routines.

Home care enables your family to be a larger part of your loved one’s care plan. With a good home-care agency, you will have a direct line of communication with your loved one’s caregiver and a care manager will provide you with frequent updates regarding care.

Relatives need to understand that home care teaches them how to help take care of their relatives, and too, empowers the patient on how to care for themselves, she added.

Dr Zoe Perreira who chaired the simple ceremony noted that with healthcare being a big issue in Guyana, the service Caring Hands will provide, will help the St Joseph Mercy Hospital to upgrade its standards.

Some of the nursing staff who will be assisting in providing the service on behalf of Caring Hands, were introduced to the audience.