Harry wins B flight at Republic Bank Suriname Invitational Golf

GUYANA’S 12-member team claimed five podium finishes, including a first place in the B flight over the weekend in the Republic Bank Suriname Invitational, which was held at the Golfclub, Paramaribo, in that country’s capital city.

Rakesh Harry led the Guyanese with a win in the B flight, while reigning Guyana Open champion, Avinash Persaud, finished second in the A flight.

Former Guyana Open female champion, Shanella London (nee Webster), finished tied for second in the female category, while Lakram Ramsundar placed third in the B flight and Troy Codogan ended third in the C flight.

The flights are gauged according to the golfers’ level of proficiency in the sport. ‘A’ flight is played by the lowest handicap golfers and as the letters advance, so does the handicaps.

Harry was the best golfer by far in his flight after he finished with a top score of 83 (Stableford system). Second place went to Giovanni Linger with 79 points while Guyanese Ramsundar (74) and Philbert London (72) ended in the third and fourth positions respectively.

George Bulkan finished sixth in the same flight with 69 points.

Persaud, who had an excellent second day, finished two points behind the eventual A flight winner, Asif Baboe. The Guyanese ended with scores of 34 and 37, for a total of 71. Former Guyana Open winner and younger brother of Avinash, Avinda Kishore, finished seventh on 66 points, while the Lusignan Golf Club’s president, Aleem Hussain, placed ninth with 65 points.

In C flight, Cadogan finished third with a score of 61.

Meanwhile, Shanella London again claimed second place after a three-way tie for 71 in the female category, while defending female champion, Joaan Deo, ended sixth on 61 points.

Saved as: Harry Golfer

Caption: Rakesh Harry collects his first place trophy.