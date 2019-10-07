Cheruiyot unstoppable

TIMOTHY Cheruiyot led from gun to tape in Doha on Sunday night to add a world 1500m gold to the silver he collected two years ago, finishing fully two seconds clear of an eye-wateringly good field to clock 3:29.26, half a second off his 2019 world-leading mark.

Silver went to Algeria’s London 2012 champion Taoufik Makhloufi in 3:31.38 and bronze to European indoor champion Marcin Lewandowski in a Polish record of 3:31.46.

For Norway’s 19-year-old European 1500 and 5000m champion, who had finished fifth in the longer race on day four, finished a frustrated and perplexed fourth in 3:31.70.