PNC proud of achievements in gov’t

AS the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) celebrates 65 years since its founding, the party says it is proud of its record as being part of the coalition government.

At a press conference on Friday, PNCR Executive Member and Attorney-General, Basil Williams, in a statement on behalf of the party, assured that the positive development recognised in recent years will continue.

“The PNCR, as part of the APNU+AFC Coalition, has much to be proud of. Under the guidance of President David Granger, the coalition has been creating jobs, building and maintaining record amounts of infrastructure, cracking down on crime, improving the standards in our schools and hospitals and cleaning the streets of our capital towns and most importantly, bringing people together in socially-cohesive communities,” he stated.

Other improvements, he noted, were the construction of the University of Guyana and the Cyril Potter College of Education campuses; the construction of multilateral, primary, secondary and community high schools in rural and hinterland regions; and the inauguration of a comprehensive programme of scholarships and more.

Renewing its commitment to national development, the party said it will work to improve relations with trade unions; promote inclusionary democracy; return free education; develop a modern healthcare and delivery system; ensure better paying jobs; and ensure a robust transportation network.

Added to this, Guyanese can also look forward to an increase in the number of paved roads even as the Linden to Lethem Highway is expected to begin this year.

Williams stated that the minister of finance has already announced that all public servants can look forward to a salary increase this year.

“Our goal is to build a well-paid, well-trained public service that will support our projected economic growth and development. This will be matched with the construction of modern, efficient and reliable infrastructure. Since entering office in 2015, we have invested over $43 billion on expanding roads and bridges, including our coastal highways along the East and West Coasts of Demerara and maintained more than 350km (217 miles) of roads in the hinterland. Everywhere you go in Guyana you can see signs of the progress that has been made in our country’s infrastructure,” he said.

He noted that there will also be the construction of bridges across the Essequibo River; building improved land transport links to Bartica; the completion of the East Coast Demerara Highway Improvement Project; the construction of a new rail network to help move passengers and cargo throughout the country and the expansion of aerodromes to help better connect hinterland communities.

“In just four short years, great progress has been made. We are on the right path. The PNCR urge all our people, of whatever background, to support David Granger and the APNU+AFC Coalition, this will guarantee that all Guyanese move forward together,” the attorney-general stated.