Russell, Maxwell but no AB de Villiers for main Hundred draft

ANDRE Russell, Glenn Maxwell and Harbhajan Singh are among 165 overseas players to have registered for the inaugural draft of The Hundred, ESPNcricinfo revealed.

The first handful of overseas stars who have signed up for the tournament were released on Tuesday, and included many of the biggest names on the T20 circuit, including Rashid Khan, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Babar Azam.

The full list of overseas players, ahead of the main player draft on October 20, includes players from 11 different countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland and Nepal.

The most notable absentee comes in the form of AB de Villiers, who had previously expressed his interest to play in the competition. de Villiers said in January that he was open to playing in the tournament, but ESPNcricinfo understands that he has no plans to do so.

It is understood that de Villiers’ primary concern is not about money – the top band of draft picks will be paid £125 000 for their involvement in the tournament – but instead scheduling, with each team’s eight group games spread out over the course of a month rather than a shorter time period.

He is due to play in the Big Bash League this winter for Brisbane Heat, and remains one of the most sought-after figures on the global T20 circuit, so his non-involvement represents something of a blow to the competition.

As anticipated, India’s white-ball stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have not entered the draft, in line with the BCCI’s refusal to allow active internationals to play in overseas domestic leagues that rival the IPL.

Harbhajan is the only Indian player to have registered, and may have to announce his retirement from international cricket if he is picked up. (ESPN Cricinfo)