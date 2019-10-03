Letter writers need to do more research

Dear Editor,

I AM in a place where I have the opportunity to read the many reviews, letters and editorials appearing in the Guyana Mass Media.

Guyanese are now saturated or rather I should say, infested by a new breed of experts in the Constitution, oil, gas and governance.

It is clear that these persons are pen-in-hand, or devoid, of every form of reverence, research and reason. Years ago, we read the wisdom that the ‘pen,’ is mightier than the sword. Because of this truism, these writers constitute a danger to society and in particular, the young generation who may be unaware of our history and our place among the Nations of the World.

To help them and to secure some sanity, I suggest as a start, that they need to read Lincoln Lewis’ article titled,“ US, UK & EU using falsehoods to call elections and threaten sanctions,” Sir. Ronald Sander’s article titled, “Winning elections is everything.” and Dr. David Hind’s article “The PPP gambled and lost: It hid its political agenda behind the Constitution.”

A little later, I will deal with some of the absurdities and short memories, particularly, among those who, for years, have been in breach of our laws, moral and otherwise, the norms of decency.

Regards

Hamilton Green