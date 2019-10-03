Hull City rookie Elliot Bonds tipped for bright future after unexpected Championship call

GRANT McCann believes rookie midfielder Elliot Bonds can have a bright future with Hull City after wasting no time in making a positive impression at the KCOM Stadium.

Bonds only joined Tigers last month, earning a one-year deal on the back of a successful trial period with the club.

The 19-year-old Guyana International player with the Golden Jaguars, was initially expected to be part of Jon Beale’s Under-23 ranks this season but he found himself catapulted into the 18-man squad for Hull City’s 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.

Although Bonds’ surprise inclusion on the bench did not lead to a City debut when left as an unused substitute, it underlined the midfielder’s rising stock under McCann.

“He’s been really good,” said City’s head coach Grant McCann, who turned to Bonds ahead of former captain Markus Henriksen.

“He trained last week with us and we’re really impressed by him. We think he’s going to be a big player for us in the future. He’s a good size, six-foot-one. He’s aggressive and he can play in any of the positions in midfield. He’s got good energy as well so I think it’s been a really shrewd signing from Jon Beale to bring him into the Under-23s. He’s looked a breath of fresh air.”

London-born Bonds previously spent time with the youth set-ups of Reading and Brentford before joining Dagenham on a two-year scholarship in 2016.

A first taste of senior football followed with a National League debut in February 2018 but midway last season he was sent out on loan to Farnborough of the Southern League Premier Division.

Bonds spent a trial with City’s Under-23s based at Bishop Burton last month and showed enough for Beale to hand him an initial 12-month deal. City also have the option of extending that by a further year.