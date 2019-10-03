Gandhi’s lessons should guide governance

-says Prime Minister Nagamootoo

AS the world celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of one of the world’s greatest social activists, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi), Prime Minister Nagamootoo said Gandhi’s teachings and lessons live on and should be used to guide governance.

Mahatma Gandhi, born in British India [now Gujarat], was an Indian lawyer, politician, social activist, and writer who was widely revered both before and after his death. He was assassinated on January 30, 1948 at the age of 78, being shot by a fanatic at point-blank range while walking to his prayer meeting on the lawns of Birla House, New Delhi.

“We have learnt in the years of Gandhi’s life, tremendous lessons that will bind us, especially those in government…it will teach those in governance that we should always be above questioning and we should not be afraid to lift the hands and say the hands are clean,” said Prime Minister Nagamootoo during his remarks at the Indian High Commission’s commemoration ceremony for Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary at the Promenade Gardens, on Tuesday.

Gratitude for Gandhi’s legacy was shown through various cultural activities, including dances, a skit and a rendition of the Mahatma’s favourite song, “Vaishnav jan to tene re kahiye.”

Nagamootoo said Gandhi is deserving of every tribute because he was purposeful and he contributed in many ways to the shaping of today’s society. “Gandhi shocked the sensibilities of the world, he did not fight back and violently confront the enemy… he made war without violence,” said the prime minister, adding that Gandhi was truly extraordinary.

The mahatma, he said, used methods that had great persuasion and even if persons rejected Gandhi’s message there would be repercussions.

In recognition of Gandhi’s method, on June 15, 2007, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly voted to establish October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence, commemorating Gandhi’s birthday, originally October 2, 1869.

“He was unique in trying to blend economics with ethics…he tried to demonstrate that the rich held the wealth for the poor…he analysed great theories of great revolutionaries and thinkers,” said Prime Minister Nagamootoo.

Other speakers echoed the sentiments of the prime minister and spoke along the same line about Gandhi’s life and his contribution to society. High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, said Gandhi belonged to India, but he influenced the lives of many persons from around the world.

Dr. Srinivasa said Gandhi never tried to make an impact from his life, but his life became an example and guide for many persons. “Gandhi had emphasised the power of democracy and taught people how to become self-reliant…he placed self-confidence in the common man and encouraged them to fight against any wrong,” said the high commissioner.

Chairman of Demerara Bank, Dr. Yesu Persaud, said Gandhi served as an example to all of humanity of how peaceful resistance can crumble the barriers of racism and injustice. In order to show further appreciation for the good work that Gandhi did, the Ministry of Public Telecommunications and the Guyana Post Office Corporation unveiled a Gandhi memorial postage stamp.