CWI begins regional search for selectors

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Wednesday that it had started the recruitment process for selectors for all of its teams.

This is part of the new mandate for the structure of its selection panels which was approved at the regional governing body’s last directors meeting on September 7 and 8 in Tobago.

CWI said in a media release: “A total of 21 prospective candidates for the selection panels were identified by the Selection System Review Task Force, chaired by CWI vice-president, Dr Kishore Shallow, and 18 have since confirmed their interest.

“The candidates have participated in a first-round exercise which will be used to determine a shortlist for follow-up interviews. The selection panel interview process is planned for completion by October 18.”

CWI directors approved new structures for the selection panels that see the marquee West Indies Men’s and ‘A’ teams now being chosen by a group that includes an executive selector, a selector, the team’s head coach and three scouts.

A panel that includes a Talent Identification Manager, male selector and each team’s head coach will now select all West Indies Boys’ age group teams and will also have the responsibility of identifying and managing the development pathway for these players.

All West Indies Women’s and Girls’ age group teams will be chosen by a single panel comprising an executive selector, a selector and the team’s head coach.

CWI directors have also formalised the match day selection panel which will choose the team that takes to the field.

When present, the Executive Selector/Talent ID Manager will chair the meeting; if not, the head coach.

A selection analyst will support each panel, providing critical statistical and analytical data.