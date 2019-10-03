Contracts inked for expansion of Kamarang hospital, new doctors’ living quarters

THE village of Kamarang in the Upper Mazaruni has been earmarked to receive better health care following the signing of a contract for extension of the village hospital.

A contract for the construction of a new doctors’ living quarters in the community was also signed this week.

According to the Regional Democratic Council, the contracts which were awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, are valued at a total of over $42M.

J’s General Store and Construction Company will undertake the construction works as per contract.

The Kamarang Hospital is the second largest in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni region, serving a community of about 1000 residents, along with persons of nearby villages and a steady stream of miners working in the area.