Shulinab gets potable water for the first time

HUNDREDS of South Rupununi residents are set to receive potable water for the first time due to the efforts of the Guyana Water Incorporated.

Over the weekend, GWI’s Officer in Charge of Region Nine, John Yow, revealed that GIS mapping and the level survey were recently completed. “This will enable us to craft a design to ensure that each household gets water through our distribution network.”

Shulinab, a South Rupununi village which is home to mostly Macushi and Wapishana tribe members, will also benefit soon from a new artesian well. Work is scheduled to begin on this well in late November. Chow explained that additionally, a distribution network will be constructed ensuring, “that each household has its own private connection.”

Other communities set to benefit from similar interventions include St. Ignatius, Pakuri, Kaicumbay, Nappi, Haiwa, Karasabai, Annai and Aranaputa. Wells will also be dug in Parikwaranau, Kumu, Moco Moco, Quarry and the aforementioned Meriwau. The water utility company’s efforts will see, where necessary, solar-powered artesian installations across Region Nine, new water trestles, connections and distribution systems. More than $3B is being invested in this programme.