$800M needed to address flooding

…Govt to apply for emergency funding from Contingency Fund

…exploring mechanism for distribution of assistance to persons in affected regions

A meeting of the National Emergency Operation Centre was convened late Tuesday afternoon to address the recent spring tides and at a briefing, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson revealed that the government plans to apply for emergency funds through the Contingency Fund.

During September and before the recent spring tides, the Ministry of Finance had approved $460M for emergency works at Mahaicony, which is now one of the hardest-hit areas by the current spring tides.

Under this sum, two contracts were awarded to supply 10,000 tonnes of boulders. Another application will be made to source funding from the Contingency Fund to further address the needs of residents in Mahaicony, particularly between Dantzig to Fairfield.

In the area identified, there is a critical 3-kilometre section of foreshore that needs emergency works. At present, $800M is needed to continue works.

“We will observe all the Procurement laws in getting it done. There are provisions in our Procurement Act for emergency works. We have started engaging. Minister Jaipaul Sharma [Minister within the Public Infrastructure Ministry] would have done that commencing Monday, September 30. NPTAB [National Procurement & Tender Administration Board] to advise us how we can get what we need to do within the shortest possible time,” Minister Patterson emphasised.

The Contingency Fund is only accessed with the necessary approval for emergencies. With the next period of spring tide set to begin October 26, Minister Patterson conveyed there is a race against the clock to minimise its effects on Guyanese lives and property. Much of these works are continuing in the aforementioned areas in Mahaicony.

Moreover, Senior Response Officer of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Captain Salim October, while providing an overview of the spring tides’ impact, bemoaned the reaction of residents who were complacent during the situation that was driven climate change. “Many community members have not heeded the warning that would have been provided to them through the Regional Disaster Management System and direct intervention by the Civil Defence Commission.”

“Within the space of two hours, community members were informed that floodwaters would have entered their homes and properties imminently; something that they chose to ignore, and as a consequence, only responded when floodwaters were almost to the tip of their doors,” Capt. October continued. This is in light of warning being issued more than 24 hours before spring tide.

Through a multi-agency approach, a concerted effort was made to bring relief to the 65 affected communities that span an area of 148 kilometres.

The responses include, but are not limited to, the relocation of livestock to higher ground, distribution of sandbags to households, dredging of drainage canals and tube installations in communities.

During the period, it was also widely reported that there was a continuous distribution of water and cleaning hampers to affected residents. The CDC has primarily coordinated this aspect of the relief to those affected. To add to these efforts, Director-General within the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon said the government is exploring the most suitable methodology for providing funds to those that have experienced loss.

“There is going to be an assessment made and based on that assessment, at the level of the regions, whatever is the sum that is allocated for that purpose will be dealt with in an equitable [manner],” DG Harmon related.

It is estimated that nearly 400 households were flooded. There has been a loss of livestock, in addition, to produce from subsistence farmers. In the meantime, the CDC will conduct its disaster relief responses even as the current spring tide ends on Wednesday, October 2.