PPDI urged to undertake mentorship programme for hinterland power plant staff

EVEN as the state-owned Power Producers and Distributer Incorporated (PPDI) boasts a creditable performance record over the past two years since its establishment, the company has been urged to expand its wings to undertake a mentorship programme for Hinterland power plant staff.

On Monday at the PPDI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s boardroom in Wight’s Lane, Minister David Patterson said that in 2018 , the young company of Guyanese professionals assisted the ministry in developing and operating the power supply units at various outlying locations under the Hinterland Electrification Programme.

Patterson said that there was an incident recently at the Mabaruma Power plant in the North West District in which a staff member started the generating set without ensuring the machine had oil. This resulted in a breakdown and reports are the situation led to a prolong interruption of the town’s power supply. Although there were speculations regarding the actions of the staff, Patterson noted that competency is the issue at hand. He urged the PPDI to consider a mentorship programme for operating staff in outlying areas, and he suggested a three to four weeks hands-on exposure of the PPDI operations here in the city.

Patterson also noted that the PPDI has a good record regarding its corporate social responsibility and he urged the company to consider the establishment of a scholarship programme. He elaborated that the ministry is experiencing a staff retention issue but he noted that it is not tied to remuneration but rather the prospects of the oil and gas industry. He said in the advent of oil, to avoid retention issues such as those being experienced by the ministry, the PPDI may find it challenging to retain staff and as such, he suggested the scholarship programme.

Meanwhile, PPDI was urged to work with the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to improve electricity supply across the grid. Patterson said that it is no secret that the provision of constant, reliable electricity remains an issue. After Wartsila’s contract ended, PPDI has been contracted since December 2016 to operate and maintain four of GPL’s power plants: Garden of Eden (22 MW), Kingston Number One (22mw), Kingston Number Two (36.3 MW) and Vreed-en-Hoop (26.4mw), being responsible for ensuring 106.7 megawatts of power is supplied to the grid.

Patterson said that although PPDI boasts a 98.82% plant reliability record, he noted that the customers should benefit from the figure. “So, somehow or the other, we have to work with GPL”, he added.

PPDI’s board Chairman, Mark Bender told the gathering that in 2018, the company’s performance was stellar and surpassed the benchmarks established in 2017. He said the company was able to complete its maintenance mandate planned for 2018, adding that eight major over-halls were completed. Bender said that the goal of becoming an independent power producer remains “an important strategic objective” of the PPDI but in the interim, the company is focusing on becoming the operations and maintenance service provider for all state-owned power generating facilities.