Five regions affected by floods

– Stabroek Market closes

– due to unprecedented high tide

THE current unprecedented high tide has resulted in flooding in several parts of Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six, Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig has reported.

“The Civil Defence Commission, through its 24 hours National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) is monitoring the situation and is in contact with all the Regional Administrations that have activated their Regional Disaster Management System and are conducting assessments and updating the Commission,” Craig said on Sunday.

He noted that the Commission is coordinating with key agencies and ministries, including the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

“Additional teams will be deployed to affected regions to augment their response mechanism and continue the response that commenced on Saturday in Region Three and in Region Five today (Sunday),” the CDC Director-General said.

In Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Craig said that the floods were as a result of the above normal high tides with heights of approximately 3.31 meters. He noted that the situation was further compounded by a breach at the Danzig Sea Defence Dam. “Over 200 meters of the structure has been compromised,” he explained.

On Sunday, a five-person team was deployed to the communities of Danzig, Columbia, Glazier’s Lust, Fair Field, High Dam and Propect to assess the situation and render much-needed assistance.

“A rapid assessment in collaboration with the Regional Democratic Council, Region Five, was conducted across the communities and found that seven families experienced floodwaters in their homes. It was noted that several small scale subsistence farms, livestock, including poultry, were severely affected. Further, over 10 rice cultivated plots were inundated with saltwater,” the CDC Director-General said as he gave a synopsis of the situation on the ground.

The CDC, he reported, provided the seven families with cleaning hampers to ensure that they are able to clean and return their homes to normalcy after the high tides. With the above normal high tides to continue for the next two days, the commission and local authorities have provided residents with sand to create sandbag barriers.

Added to that, the Public Infrastructure Ministry and NDIA have provided excavators to broaden channels to alleviate some of the flooding. Members of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority and Mahaica-Mahaicony Abary – Agricultural Development Authority are also conducting their own assessments.

In Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), the Georgetown Mayor and City Council announced that the Stabroek Market will be closed to members of the public, today, Monday, September 30, 2019. The market, City Hall reported, has been inundated with water as a result of overtopping of the Demerara River, linked to the unusually high tides.

“On Monday, September 30, 2019, the Council will only allow Stallholders access to the Market using the middle gate located at the southern entrance to the Market,” it said.

“The Georgetown Municipality sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused and wishes to assure the general public that the Council is working assiduously to restore normalcy to the operations of the Market,” it further added.

In Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Region), more than 300 homes spread across seven villages were severely affected on Saturday due to the overtopping of the seawall caused by high tides. Blankenburg, Den Amstel, Fellowship, Cornelia Ida, Anna Catherina, Zeelugt and Uitvlugt Ocean View, were among the villages inundated with water due to overtopping of the seawall.

On Sunday, an added number of villages were affected, Region Three Information Officer, Ganesh Mahipaul, told the Guyana Chronicle but said residents are being assisted.

“The waters rose to very high levels at Parika, cover the stelling and there was also water overflowing at Wakenaam and Leguan and the communities of Zeelugt, Uitvlugt, Cornelia Ida, Anna Catherina, Den Amstel, Hague, Blankenburg, Fellowship, La Grange on the West Bank; in those areas, water flowed over the seawalls,” he explained.

Mahipaul noted that residents were all forewarned one week prior about the imminent high tide. The CDC, he noted, has been actively providing relief to those affected.

“The Civil Defence Commission has been very friendly to our Region in terms of their presence and, as a first phase, they have distributed thousands of cleaning agents and cleaning hampers to homes that were affected by the flooding. I can tell you also that no home has been hampered in such a way where there was stagnated water,” he told this newspaper.

Added to this, clogged drains in some of the communities have been brought to the attention of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and machines from the NDIA and the Regional Administration Office were deployed to assist.

Mahipaul said he is thankful that the flooding situation is less severe than it was back in 2018 during the Phagwah season when the tides were shockingly high.

“Not all the areas that were affected last year are affected this year and that’s because the government, in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank, spent billions of dollars to fixing sea defences along the Coast of the Region. For example, the Leonora Cottage Hospital was under water at three to four feet high last year but this year there was no flooding; the hospital was not forced to shut its doors,” Mahipaul said.

Cognizant of the effects floods could have on the health of communities and villages, the Ministry of Public Health issued an advisory on Sunday calling on citizens in the affected areas to take precautionary measures, and pay keen attention to their health, personal hygiene, vector control, food and water safety to avoid any waterborne illness.

“If you are living in flooded areas, stay out of the floodwater as much as possible, as it can greatly reduce your chances of contracting diseases such as skin irritation, skin infection, Leptospirosis, diarrhoea and other water-borne diseases,” the Public Health Ministry urged.

It explained that direct contact with floodwaters can expose persons to several germs that can lead to any of the named diseases.

“Keep children especially out of the water as they are most at risk of contracting diseases. Avoid swimming in canals and trenches. During the rainy season and floods, these become contaminated by both human and animal faeces and can make you sick,” it further warned.

Use of protective gears is key for those persons who are required to venture out into floodwaters, the Ministry said. These gears include long boots, gloves and eye protection.

“Prepare a foot bath of ½ cup of bleach to one bucket of water and wash your feet before entering the house. Apply Vaseline or oil to your skin as it forms a barrier and provides some protection from the dirty salted water,” the Public Health Ministry advised.

It also called on families to sleep under mosquito nets, use mosquito repellents and coils to prevent being bitten by the insects that could lead to Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya.

“Use safe water for drinking, cooking, brushing your teeth, making ice and beverages. Safe water is water that is treated with chlorine bleach by adding 1/2 teaspoon to 5 gallons bucket of water, cover and let the water stand for 30 minutes before using ) or by boiling clean water for at least 5 minutes, cool and store in covered containers. Sealed bottled water is also considered safe for consumption.

Keep food supplies away from contact with any floodwater. Flood water can contaminate food supplies including dry groceries, vegetables, fruits, cooked foods and beverages. Discard all foods that have been in contact with floodwaters safely by placing in a plastic bag and deposit in covered bins,” it further urged.

Persons are also being reminded to wash their hands with soap and safe water or use hand sanitizers, especially before eating meals, after going to the toilet or latrine, cleaning children or handling animals and contaminated materials.

Use the approved toilets or latrines to defecate and dispose of baby’s diapers in your covered bins. Do not mess or let faeces get into the floodwaters, drains or trenches, the ministry urged.

“Protect against wild animals coming into your homes. Rats, roaches, snakes, centipedes and other pests, which may spread disease that have been flooded out of their natural homes, may seek shelter in your homes. Keep doors and windows closed or screened to prevent them from entering your homes.

Protect against electric shock by turning off the main electrical switch and unplug all appliances and move them to safe areas of your homes if your home is at threat of flooding. If you suspect electrical wiring have been damaged in your home, turn off the main and have it checked by a qualified electrician before turning on back the power,” the Public Health Ministry advised.

The ministry is also encouraging persons who are experiencing any fever, coughing, vomiting, diarrhoea, skin rash, cuts, sticks, bruises, injuries or other medical conditions to seek immediate medical attention. The West Demerara Regional Hospital, Leonora Hospital, Georgetown Public Hospital and other regional and district hospitals are fully operational and equipped to provide adequate care, the ministry assured the public.