Two dead, stabbed to death

TWO young men stabbed each other to death on Friday night at around 21:50hrs at Cummings Street, Albertown, Georgetown.

The two men were reportedly engaged in a heated argument that led to a fight which ended in a fatal stabbing.

When this newspaper arrived at the scene, one of the men was being taken away as he was still breathing but he died before reaching the hospital. The lifeless body of the other was on the roadside awaiting examination by investigators.

According to sources around the crime scene, the men were seen cleaning the drains earlier in the day. Later in the evening, they appeared to have a disagreement and both were armed with knives. Both bodies had a knife in each of their hands.

The names of the men have not been disclosed up to press time. Police are investigating the incident.