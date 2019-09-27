Tommy Lee to ignite National Park!

– Revelation Sound Clash on tomorrow night

THE long awaited Revelation Sound Clash is finally here. All roads lead to the national Park tomorrow night, to experience this Jamaica vs Guyana clash of all times.

Much excitement for is building up here as Supreme Promotions out of Jamaica is bringing to Guyana some of the biggest names in the game to challenge Guyana’s best.

Pink Panther Di General and Fire Links out of Jamaica will take on Guyana’s King of clashes, DJ Magnum from Notorious Sounds, and DJ Garwin from Slingerz Family.

In an interview with ‘The Buzz’ Pink Panther and Magnum had expressed how fearless they are of the challenge that lies before them.

Pink Panther said that he started out clashing since 1989 with Black Cat Sound System in Jamaica, and after winning five consecutive world clashes, he was given the name ‘Di General’.

In fact, Pink Panther has won a total of nine sound clashes, and holds the record for the most wins in the history of sound clashes. He credits his many wins to the fact that he has his own style, and is very creative in sound clashes.

After travelling and winning in countries like England, Canada and New York, Di General said that he is not afraid of the challenge that awaits in Guyana, but is excited to come for the very first time.

Given that this is a long-awaited opportunity, and his first time in Guyana, he said that the people can expect a proper show, because he will be bringing his ‘A’ game.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s champion, DJ Magnum talked about always wanting the opportunity to challenge ‘these dinosaurs’.

He said he has no fear at all going up against these veterans coming to his turf, as the coming of social media has made the clash world an even playing field.

Aside from the clashing of the different sound systems and artistes from the two countries, Tommy Lee is set to be the main act for the evening, in addition to several other exciting ones.

This event comes as the introduction of ‘Sting’, to Guyana, and, if successful, will be an annual event.

‘Sting’ is a popular Dancehall show in Jamaica, created by Isaiah Laing over 30 years ago. Some of the biggest names have played and performed at the famous Boxing Day show, and Dancehall icons such as Ninja Man, Buju Banton, Bounty Killa, Vybz Kartel and Mavado were made on Sting’s stage.

After a hiatus of a few years, ‘Sting’ is said to be returning this year in Jamaica on December 26.

However, Guyana’s introduction will go off first. In fact, just like the open stage that is given at ‘Sting’ to provide a stage for new acts to be discovered, that same opportunity will be extended to Guyana’s local acts.

Artistes will be given the opportunity to take the stage tomorrow night and the top three acts will be selected to travel to Jamaica to perform at the return of the Sting show on December 26, 2019.

Laing told ‘The Buzz’ that the entire show, which will be held at the National Park, will be videotaped and rebroadcast on various international platforms, and the Dancehall culture in Guyana will be revamped and recognised worldwide.