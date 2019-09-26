Tree of Life Daycare hosts mini-exhibition

IN observance of Education Month, Tree of Life Daycare, Playgroup and Nursery School has been hosting a mini-exhibition at its Tucville premises.

The exhibition comprises of unique teaching aids and craft pieces used by the teachers of the school to deliver education to the children.

Headteacher of the school, Carol Melville, told the Guyana Chronicle that they take education delivery very seriously at their school and always think of the most creative ways to ensure children have fun while learning.

She explained that the school houses a daycare, playgroup, and nursery school and deliver educational content at all stages.

“You have to start the education foundation from this level because children learn things for life from birth to eight years old. So we have to ensure that whatever we teach them is the correct things because it is easy to get them to learn the correct things and it is difficult to get them to unlearn the wrong things,” Melville said.

She further explained that education is not just about academics, and as such, the daycare seeks to provide a more holistic approach to ensure children are groomed to be great additions to society.

“We try as far as possible to not only teach them (the children) academics but we try to produce all-rounders. We teach music, dance, religious education, every Tuesday we have children church, and we take them on tours too. Just recently we went to New Amsterdam. What we aim for is when they leave Tree of Life and go into the wider community, they will be well rounded,” Melville noted

The children from as young as one year, six months, do Language, Social Studies, Science, Mathematics, Health and Family Life Education (HFLE), and Spanish.

The headteacher said at the mini-exhibition, thus far, a lot of parents have been visiting. This, she said, was a great thing since it was also a way of edifying parents and equipping them with creative ways on how to continue at home with educational materials.

“So what we explained to them is how some of the things were made and they asked questions. From the activities, parents learned a lot, and it was a learning experience for the parents as well, because we found that some parents came here and they learnt something new as well. We’ve even been visited by our neighbouring schools, who too said that the materials and things on display are very edifying,” Melville said.