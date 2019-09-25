Carr Tec add Norman Sue Bakery trophy to collection

… whip Good Success in Division Two playoffs final

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada – Having already won two of the four titles up for grabs in Division Two of the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 2019 season, Carr Tec added a third to their bulging collection with victory in last Saturday’s playoffs championship final at the Ashtonbee Number two ground, earning themselves the Norman Sue Bakery-sponsored trophy.

After reaching a challenging 136 for seven in their allotted 20 overs, Carr Tec restricted Good Success to 114 all out in 19.5 overs, winning by 22 runs and ending their opponents’ dream of toppling the defending champions.

The victory also meant a repeat of Carr Tec’s performance in the 2018 season when they won both the regular season and playoffs titles. This year, they also carted off the Paul & Sons 15-over championship but were jolted by Enmore in the Caribbean Sensation 10/10 tournament final.

A three-wicket burst at the top of the innings by Fizul Haniff, backed up by an economical spell of one for 11 from four consecutive overs from Terry Mathura, forced Good Success on the backfoot at the outset of their chase.

Sheikh Parsram and Ashtaq Mohamed staged a late rally with 26 and 14 respectively after Imtiaz Ali had earlier hit 15 but their efforts were all in vain. Parsram struck a four and two sixes while Ali’s breezy knock contained a four and a six.

Haniff eventually ended with three for 20 from his four overs while Shazam Baksh picked two wickets towards the end to finish with two for seven in 1.5 overs. Captain Mahendra Monilall took one for 16 and Avinash Singh one for 21.

The experienced opening pair of Rovendra Mandolall and Suresh Persaud had earlier given Carr Tec an excellent start of 56 before both fell at the same score – Mandolall for 30 which included a four and two sixes and Persaud for 17 (one four).

Avinash Singh (30) and Rakesh Dyal (20) then steadied the middle order with a third-wicket partnership of 56 with Singh clearing the boundary thrice and Dyal once.

The tall lanky Naveed Ali was Good Success’ best bowler with three for 18 while Parsram completed a fine all-round performance with two for 20.

Mandolall, like he did in the 15-over final, was again the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the winners while Parsram was Good Success’ choice.

Carr Tec finished Division Two (Conference B) with 72 points while Good Success topped Conference A with 57 points and secured their spot in the final with a tense victory over last year’s finalists Wakenaam after rain intervened in the semi-final contest. Carr Tec, on the other hand, made light work of Leguan Warriors.