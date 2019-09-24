Taffin Khan leads at GAICO Construction Grand Prix chess tournament

ROUND four of the GAICO Construction Grand Prix Chess Tournament will continue today from 17:00hrs at the National Racquet Centre as the country’s top players battle for supremacy.

Following the completion of three rounds of fighting chess over the weekend, former National champion Taffin Khan, along with Loris Nathoo, is on top so far with three consecutive wins, while their junior counterparts, former junior champion Joshua Gopaul, Ethan Lee and Samirah Gobin scored two wins apiece.

Former National senior champion Wendell Meusa, back after a long break from competitive chess, and senior player Glenford Corlette, are closely trailing Khan and Nathoo on two and a half points each.

The opening rounds of the competition, which attracted 28 chess players, saw senior and junior players face each other over the chess board in tense battles of the mind.

The tournament is the first in a series to attract the best chess players to represent Guyana at the 2020 Chess Olympiad in Russia.

Reigning senior champion Anthony Drayton has automatically qualified for the Guyana team by virtue of his current status.