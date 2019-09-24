Six former Berbice cricketers honoured at BCB 80th anniversary celebration

SIX outstanding former players have been recognised for their performances on the cricket field and for being ambassadors of the game in the Ancient County, as part of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) 80th anniversary celebration last Friday.

The players honoured were Sudesh Dhaniram, Kevin Darlington, Orvin Mangru, Andre Percival, Deonarine Persaud and Zaheer Moakan.

BCB president Hilbert Foster, in a review of the programme, stated that the current batch of Berbice players need to know of the achievements of yesteryear players who had dedicated themselves to the game despite the low financial returns.

While the current players enjoy huge financial incentives, the majority of past cricketers were involved in cricket due to their love of the game.

Foster promised that the BCB would continue to honour players, umpires, officials as long as he remains the president. The six players were selected by the pro-active BCB-based on their performances on the field, role model status, personal discipline and contributions to Berbice cricket.

Sudesh Dhaniram represented Albion Community Centre, Port Mourant cricket club, Berbice, Guyana and West Indies ‘B’. He became a household name across the Caribbean when he scored two majestic centuries on debut against Barbados and Leeward Islands.

Foster stated that Dhaniram, if he was playing today would have walked into the West Indies team. Kevin Darlington for many years during the 1990s was a permanent member of the fast-bowling attack and represented Bermine and Berbice and Guyana..

Orvin Mangru, a product of the Albion Community Centre cricket club represented Berbice and Guyana at the Under-19 level and holds the national record for the most wickets in an innings – 9 for 116 – versus Barbados in 1999. Andre Percival would forever be remembered for leading Guyana to three consecutive Under-19 Championships and his leadership of the dominant Port Mourant Cricket Club in 1990s.

Percival was also a member of the Guyana team which won the first-ever Stanford 20/20 titles and also played for the West Indies Under-19 and B teams.

Deonarine Persaud for a number of years captained Port Mourant Cricket Club to numerous titles including the National Bristol Cup.

Persaud also represented Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies at the Under-19 levels. Zaheer Moakan was widely respected and known for his duties as an umpire, but was a productive cricketer at the First and Second Division. A solid left-handed batsman, he represented Police Sports Club and Young Warriors Cricket Club before turning to umpiring.

Moakan, speaking on behalf of his fellow awardees, expressed gratitude to the BCB for making them feel special on the 80th anniversary of Berbice cricket. He hailed the work of the current executive and urged all Berbicians to work together for the development of the game. Each of the retired players received framed certificates, trophy, medal and a gift.

The 2019 Tribute to Retired Programmes was sponsored by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and Republic Bank.