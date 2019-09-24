Roger Khan released on bail

Convicted drug lord, Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan, was released today on $200,000 bail.

Khan’s attorney, Glen Hanoman, also confirmed that his client has to report to the police every Friday as is the case with persons who are deported from another jurisdiction.

Questioned further on the two matters for which Khan was being investigated, those being the murders of Agricola resident Donald Allison and journalist Ronald Waddell, Hanoman said his client was not charged with those two offences.

Khan was deported from the United States last Friday night. He was immediately taken to the police headquarters at Eve Leary for processing.

He was kept in custody over the weekend.