Heritage Games 2019 Archery competition a success

THE culmination of a two-day competition of traditional archery saw archers battle it out for top honours at the Indigenous Heritage Games 2019 on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, at the Everest ground.

Among the more than 60 registrants were members from De Chief Archery Club team of Mainstay in Region 2, and the Archery Rupununi team from Region 9.

The day’s shooting began at 12:30hrs on Saturday with the ranking rounds and by the day’s end saw archers qualify in six categories.

Sunday’s event began with the finals for the Cadet Females U-12 with Marisha Melville (Region 4) gaining 1st place, Aliya Melville (Region 4) in 2nd place and Anjalie Adams (Region 7) in 3rd place.

The Cadet Males U-12 were next and were dominated by Region Two’s Ravedo Kanhai in 1st, Robeno Kanhai second and Stephon Pearson third. Moving on to the Youth Males 13-17, only 2 boys competed with McLee George gaining 1st place and Bert Paul in 2nd place.

The Youth Females 13-17 resulted in 1st place going to Sarah Fredericks (Region 2), Serena Clenkian in 2nd and Beyonce Dundas 3rd (both of Region 4).

In the Adult Women 18+, Ausilda Paulin (Region 9) gained 1st place, while Rushell Dundas (Region 4) came in 2nd and Brenette Gordon (Region 3) came in 3rd. And in the final category Adult Men 18+, Alex Pearson (Region 2) shot to 1st place over Jude Edwin (Region 8) who came in 2nd and Aubrey DeSouza (Region 8) in 3rd.

The trophy and cash prizes, provided by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affair, were handed out to the winners of the six categories by Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Hon. Valerie Garrido Lowe, Archery Guyana’s president Gamal Khan and Archery Guyana’s head coach Nicholas Hing.

Archery Guyana is pleased for the fifth year to have partnered with the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs for another grand weekend of archery at the Indigenous Heritage Games.