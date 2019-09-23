Guyanese people are happy that “real democracy” is back in Guyana,

Dear Editor

THERE is seemingly a natural expectation of certain individuals within society who are dubbed leaders. These are people who have the eye of the public on them and their actions and their utterances, be it in writing or spoken words, carry a different weight than other citizens, because of the position/s they hold.

This also goes for established and recognised organisations as well. The activities that were organised and planned on Thursday, the 18th of September, 2019 by two organisations with prominence and prominent individuals, provided opportunities for public analysis which has started already and rightly so. One of the planned activities to which the President was invited, was the catalyst for the other.

The President, when in the conference, was greeted with the PPP/C’s version of “democracy” which exhibited a lewd, aggressive hooliganism and thug-like behaviour by individuals who are expected to display some form of civility and decorum. But then again, it’s the new leadership of the PPP and it’s very small “C”.

The aggressively confrontational demonstration, the loudness of some members of the audience and more so, that most distinctly annoying voice of that “man of the cloth,” the clergy politician,” leaves much to be desired. Despite all the efforts of what seemed to have been a coordinated effort of two organisers, “the host and the aggressors” the President maintained his usual composure of character and decorum. This speaks volumes, it showed a man in control, a man who is not easily distracted, or fearful. The President’s stance in this well-orchestrated plot, reminds me of an African proverb that says, “A lion does not turn around when a small dog barks.” His Excellency was unfazed by the attempts to distract the message he brought to the forum, which he subsequently delivered after the dollhouse party invaders came to their senses.

Mr Editor, it must be noted that the plan of the opposition leader and his supporting cast is to distract the people of Guyana by trying to control the narrative. They want us not to focus on all the good and improvements in every sector this administration has done for all Guyanese, from the young to the pensioners; they want the Guyanese people not to focus on the consistent improvement of our country’s economy and the potential of the oil discoveries. Moreover, they want the Guyanese people to forget their many atrocities and discriminatory practices; they want us to forget that Guyana was a crime haven and narco state, where criminals and some members of the government and police force were involved in much illegal and nefarious activities.

They want us to believe that it is the President who is responsible for the elections, even though it’s the constitutional agency, GECOM.Jagdeo’s PPP wants the people of Guyana to think that the government is afraid of elections but we are not, we’ve never been. What we want and is demanding is a credible list of electors, so we can have credible elections.

With a credible list, we are aware and the PPP/C knows we will beat them bad and we will do so with an absolute majority of five or more seats. The Guyanese people are not fools as the PPP want us to believe. They (PPP) believe their supporters are foolish and will not make comparisons with what they had experienced under their leadership and the coalition leadership. They need to accept that everyone wants the good life, even communities including those in the hinterland need the same benefits as those on the coastline that this administration has started to do with great emphasis. Every pensioner on both sides are happy with their increases and they know it is who gave it to them. The Guyanese people are happy that crime is under control and that the judiciary is independent. They are happy that a phone call by a criminal or a party affiliate will not finish a particular matter.

The Guyanese people are happy that “real democracy” is back in Guyana, that protesters are no longer killed, shot at or placed in jail on trumped-up charges. Guyanese are happy that little boys are not jailed because of the showing of a preferred finger to a President, or is threatened by another to be slapped or their genitals burnt by law- enforcement officers sworn to protect them.

Guyanese all over the world are proud to say they are Guyanese and many are coming back home to serve their country with pride. Caribbean territories that were once hostile and unfriendly to Guyanese are now treating us as brothers. International respect and broken friendships are being restored to this country.

Our border issue is on the verge for finally coming to a favourable end for us, thanks to the

fight His Excellency took. Our infrastructure is improving in all 10 administrative regions, education is rapidly improving and the President’s 5Bs initiative and the importance he has given to this sector is certainly gaining results. Our indigenous peoples are getting their land titles and the respect that no other administration has provided to them. The first time we have gotten four indigenous ministers of government. The first indigenous vice-president, the first Minister of State, and the first indigenous First Lady, who has lifted the bar for First Ladies my generation has ever seen.

Guyana is going to be a new Guyana and the David Granger-led Coalition Government is better equipped to continue serving this nation for the benefit of all Guyanese. We must never allow ourselves to forget that most evil, wicked and corrupt PPP administration.

Regards

Jermaine Figueira

Member of Parliament

Region 10.