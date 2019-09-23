49 Berbice entrepreneurs graduate from First Lady’s `Success in Business’ workshop

THE Office of the First Lady, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection, on Friday, completed its second Self- Reliance and Success in Business workshop for 2019.

Forty-nine residents of New Amsterdam, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) and surrounding communities participated. The final class and a simple graduation ceremony were held at the Regional Democratic Council boardroom, New Amsterdam. Guest speaker, Regional Executive Officer, Mrs. Kim Williams-Stephen urged the graduates to be determined individuals and to use their certificates to become self-sufficient. She iterated to the graduates that they are now in a position to acquire small loans to open businesses or to expand an existing one.

“I urge you to make use of the knowledge that you have gained …with the skills that you have acquired here, you are on the road to success and as you step out into your communities that transformation will take place,” she said.

Additionally, Mr. Yohann Sanjay Pooran, facilitator at Interweave Solutions (Guyana) Incorporated, in a brief overview, outlined the areas covered during the workshop. He advised the participants to use the certificates and the knowledge that they would have gained to contribute to the development of the Region. Meanwhile, Mayor of New Amsterdam, Her Worship, Winifred Heywood expressed gratitude to First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, for hosting the workshop in the township. She urged the graduates to make good use of their newly acquired knowledge, for their personal growth and the development of their respective communities.

Several participants expressed their appreciation for the experience and conveyed their gratitude to the First Lady for spearheading the programme. Participant Ms. Sybil Bobb said she was eager to apply the skills in her daily life. “The workshop has empowered me and given me more confidence to open my own business and I am more motivated to become self-reliant,” she said.

Equipping women with business certificates that are recognized by banking institutions is the primary focus of the workshop. Several men have also benefited from the initiative. The workshops have also resulted in the establishment of several successful businesses. (Ministry of the Presidency)