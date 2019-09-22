John rides to victory in Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race

NATIONAL cyclist Jamual John topped Briton John in the 17th Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race which took them and several other top cyclists 30 laps around the outer circuit of the National Park yesterday in Georgetown.

The duo, who travelled to Mexico earlier this year for the Pan American U-23 Elite Road Cycling Championships, paired off after lap one and stuck together until the final lap in what was virtually a two-man race. Although Briton was ahead on the turn from Thomas Road into Vlissengen Road, the eventual winner was able to accelerate down the stretch before the finish line.

The Team Coco’s cyclist, who stayed with Briton while he replaced two flat tires, said that the race was no easy task, “Overall it was tough because the weather changed.”

Despite the challenges, the duo was still good enough to lap the entire field. They lapped the main group in the penultimate round of the race.

Briton finished with five prime prizes, while Jamual copped three.

Defending champion, Curtis Dey, settled for third place while Andrew Hicks and Andre Greene placed fourth and fifth respectively.

The 2018 National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships 40Km winner, Ajay Gopilall, was the first junior to cross the finish line. He was followed by Justin Thom and Jonathan Ramsuchit.

Junior Niles proved the strongest of the veterans. He finished ahead of Alex Mendes and Kwame Ridley.

Some 39 cyclists started the Flying Star Cycling Club-organised event.