International Coastal Cleanup (ICC)2018 report

LAST week we took a break from coverage of the upcoming coastal cleanup to bring attention to the importance of preserving the ozone layer. This week our focus will be on the findings of last year’s cleanup found in a report compiled by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Guyana. It’s important to note that, ICC is more than just volunteers picking up trash. Data collection is at the heart of ICC; before the cleanup starts, volunteers are instructed on how to go about collecting data using specially designed cards.

In 2018, there were a total of two hundred and eighty-eight (288) volunteers from religious groups, NGOs, schools, and civic-minded citizens, who participated in both Berbice (#63 Beach) and Georgetown (Kingston Seawall). Approximately five kilometres of beach were cleaned, with approximately 1465 kg of trash being collected. The invitation to join the cleanup is open to all persons who are desirous of seeing a cleaner coastal landscape.

Country totals

Six of the top 10 items collected were single-use plastics including a total of five thousand, two hundred and fifty two plastic beverage bottles. This snapshot speaks to the larger problem of the public’s attitude towards the environment and the spaces which they occupy and the systems which exist for the proper and timely disposal of waste.

As the Government of Guyana prepares to ban some single-use plastic items, you can do your part by reducing the amount of waste you produce, use waste receptacles, and encourage businesses to start using paper and other alternative materials products.

With every cleanup, there are some unusual items picked up by volunteers from appliances to religious items. In the 2018 report, records show baby car seats, baby bags, toothbrushes, and even candles making the unusual finds list. What will we find this year? Come out and join the hundreds of volunteers this Saturday and Sunday as we strive to improve Guyana’s environment.

You can share your ideas and questions by sending letters to: “Our Earth, Our Environment”, C/O ECEA Programme, Environmental Protection Agency, Ganges Street, Sophia, GEORGETOWN, or email us at: eit.epaguyana@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.