Hussain takes Silica Sandport Inc. Golf Extravaganza

ON the heels of a win two weeks ago in the Odyssey Sightseeing Tours Guyana Inc. tournament, Lusignan Golf Club President Aleem Hussain took advantage to emerge champion in the Silica Sandport Inc. (SSI) 3rd annual Golf Extravaganza on Saturday.

A few years ago, Hussain stated that he would be in contention at a Guyana Open and it seems as if he is living up to that promise for the upcoming October 2019 Guyana Open International Golf Invitational.

Under excellent golfing weather conditions and with a course in pristine condition, the highly competitive golfers continue showing great improvement in their performances.

SSI tournament host, Haresh Tewari, again excelled in his Flight, and this time graciously refused the honour of the win, allowing other golfers to benefit from his tournament sponsorship.

Playing injured, 9-time Guyana Open Champion, Avinash Persaud, still turned in a great score and excelled by winning yet another long drive prize, this time almost reaching the green in one.

Former Guyana Open Ladies Champion, Shanella London, was in top form as she bested Dr. Joaan Deo in the Ladies category as they prepare for the Suriname Open in two weeks.

Ascending to the top position in their respective flights were Rommel Bhagwandin and William Walker; with Walker winning from Robin Tiwari on a countback to secure the first place.

Silica Sandport Inc. produces white sand, screening and washing of Silica in a state-of-the-art sand washing facility that obtains sand from part of an extensive silica sand vein that has verifiable reserves in excess of 500 million tons thus enabling SSI to confidently supply washed and graded sand in quantities that fulfil particular needs.

In addition to their washed sand product, SSI has the capacity to supply a nematode free, unwashed sand product for use in various manufacturing, construction, landscape and beach applications.

The Tiwari family committed to hosting future tournaments and promised that the next one would be even better than the first three.

Speaking for the family, Kayshav said that both him and his sister were extremely proud of their dad and their involvement with the game in the Lusignan Village would continue for years to come.

President of the LGC, Aleem Hussain, thanked the sponsor who had recently donated loads of special sand for the greens and said that was a contributing factor to his win since the course was in the best condition ever due to the hard work by the staff members– Avinash, Barney and Danai, and assistance from the Lusignan Prison Service.

“With the course playing so easy, we will see better performances from all our players as we ramp up for the Suriname and Guyana Opens”, adding that this will be an incredible field of top golfers who are coming from the USA, Canada, Colombia, Trinidad, Suriname and several other countries.