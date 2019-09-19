Milerock FC crowned NAMILCO/UDFA U-17 champions

IT was a weekend of competitive football when the GFF-NAMILCO U-17 Intra-Association Tournament continued in the three Regional Member Associations – Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA), East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) and the Berbice Football Association (BFA).

Matches began in the UDFA on Saturday when they wrapped up their leg of the tournament and Milerock FC were crowned champions after defeating Botofago by a 5-1 margin following kicks from the penalty mark at the Wisburg Secondary School ground at 14:00hrs.

The match, played in front of a sizeable crowd, saw both teams play with intensity but it was goalless after the first half. The rivalry continued in the second half but after ninety minutes, the score remained tied at nil-all resulting in kicks from the penalty mark, which Milerock won to secure the match.

Eagles United gained third-place following a no-show by Amelia’s Ward in the first scheduled match.

Meanwhile, over at the EDFA on Saturday the Victoria Community Centre ground came alive when Golden Stars FC snatched a 2-1 win from Victoria Scorpions, with goals from Christall James in the 33rd minute and Joshua De Souza in the 59th minute.

Not wanting to give up the match on home ground, Daniel Murphy claimed redemption for Scorpions late in the second half with a 70th minute goal.

Unfortunately, the first scheduled match – Mahaica Determinators FC vs Ann’s Grove FC – had to be rescheduled to this Sunday due to unforeseen circumstances.

Sunday’s matches saw Buxton United FC and Melanie FC gain walkovers from Dynamic FC and Buxton Stars FC respectively.

The tournament continues this Saturday and Sunday with the finals set for Saturday, September 28 at 13:00hrs and 15:30hrs respectively.

In the BFA, a hat-trick from Hopetown Rangers FC’s Kevin Wilson, assisted by a brace from Luke Langevine and a goal from

Denroy George, ensured a win for the team on Sunday against Hearts of Oak by a 6-4 goal difference at the Esplanade Park, New Amsterdam.

Credit should be given to Hearts of Oak who fought valiantly for a comeback after trailing by 2-1 at halftime. Among the scorers for Hearts of Oak were Jonathan Dolphin with a brace and Emmanuel Phillips and Shamar McAndrew with one goal apiece.

In Saturday’s scheduled fixture, Corriverton Lynx FC gained a walkover from Mahaicony FC. Matches continue this weekend at the same venue – Monedderlust FC vs Arsenal FC (Saturday) and NA United vs Cougars FC on Sunday.