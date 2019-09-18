Need for attitudinal metamorphosis among youths

Dear Editor

PERMIT me to share a situation which was brought to my attention recently, thus prompting me to write some thoughts regarding the apparent necessity for an attitudinal metamorphosis within our nation’s younger labour grouping. But before I do so I wish to make a few germane points to add flavour to the revelation.

Among my biggest challenges during the economic crises of the late 70s early 80s, was an inability to meet the expectation of relatives and friends with accessing adequate food items; I disappointed big time by often failing to meet expectations. Fast forward to 2018/ 2019 wherein once again occupying a presumed position of influence, I am proving inadequate at delivering job opportunities to the many who have approached me for such assistance on behalf of themselves or others.

This led me to think long and hard about what could be done differently and better, to generally help the situation. I would be the first to admit our unemployment rate is unacceptable for a country endowed with much natural resources, high literacy and minimal natural disasters. However, I am of the view that many, particularly those who did not attain basic scholastic qualifications, behave more as choosers instead of settling to take what is available, continue studying or master a skill while on a journey to achieve what they want. I know of several such persons who turn up their noses at jobs such as customer service representatives in newly established supermarkets, eateries, malls, fast food outlets etc., yet many of us travel overseas and enthusiastically embrace such forms of employment as a stepping stone to higher heights, while qualifying themselves.

And regarding those graduating from our university, I think the Minister of Finance recently aptly summed it up by pointing to the overwhelming percentage of those graduating from the social sciences faculty, while there are only so many jobs available in the public sector to absorb the associated skillset. I am therefore suggesting that it is desirable for a planned refocused proclivity aimed at the “Ancient Mariner albatross” dropping into the ocean, motivated by the societal benefits of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), along with Fine Arts. It is hard to find a professional, reliable and honest plumber or electrician in many parts.

The work ethic, especially among young Guyanese men, must be revolutionised to prevent foreigners from Brazil, Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and others massively displacing them on projects and other worksites. There are many stories of those disciplined workers from overseas applying themselves diligently, even residing on site to lessen the cost of security to employers; and to boot, they are able to send money back home to family members.

And now editor, to the situation I alluded to at the beginning of this letter. I understand that at a certain medical institution, many Indian nationals closed their employment contract, resigned and travelled to the UK for greener pastures. This occurrence is nothing new in Guyana. For decades, Chinese nationals have also used Guyana as a stepping stone to the USA via the restaurant business, never to set foot on these shores again; there is, however, a difference with some of the skilled medical personnel. Having done the math after a few months in the UK, some have concluded it is more profitable to work and live in Guyana, because there is more available money to send back home and are therefore trying to come back. Resignations within the institution therefore are being withdrawn.

So perhaps an NGO or coalition of NGOs may consider partnering with government to help stimulate the desirable ethos among those about to enter the world of work and those who need to adjust their approach to grab opportunities to prosper in this beautiful land. The youth corps seems primed to play a key role in such an effort.

Yours faithfully

Derrick Cummings