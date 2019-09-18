ICT hubs to be used as training centre for Technicians of the Caribbean project

INFORMATION and Communication Technology (ICT) hubs, which were established across the country, will be used for MACORP’s Technicians of the Caribbean Project.

This was made possible through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Public Telecommunications and MACORP, on Monday.

‘The Technicians for the Caribbean project’ is a free online programme for persons seeking a new and exciting career as a service technician. The project is sponsored by Caterpillar, the global leader in construction and mining equipment, and by leading Cat Dealers from the Caribbean region.

In just 3-6 months one can achieve a Certificate of Completion and begin an exciting journey towards a possible career as a well-paid and highly-valued service technician in the automotive, trucking or heavy equipment industry.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, who was a signatory to the MoU, said the partnership came out of a realisation that MACORP has the online learning platform and the ministry established the facilities which could help people to access the platform.

“We have created 157 ICT hubs and there was a match because we have been ensuring that there are hubs with internet access in communities across the country…the facility will allow an individual to sit at a computer and go through a series of training modules,” said Minister Hughes.

She said almost 35 young people from Linden have expressed their interest in MACORP’s project, so the ministry will use the area as a pilot.

According to Hughes, the ICT hubs will be centres for training in STEM and other such projects like MACORP’s.

Managing Director of MACORP, Guillermo Escarraga, said the partnership is timely and will improve the skillset of Guyanese.

He said the MoU will allow persons from across the country to have access to the training programme.

“Communities will be able to reap the benefits…we will see a skillful Guyanese workforce developed to tackle the challenges ahead of us.”