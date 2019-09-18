Citizens do not protest against genuine development

Dear Editor

THE report, “PPP councillor in Linden accused of collecting signatures under false pretense”, Guyana Chronicle, September 16, 2019, again highlights the dark mischief of the PPP/C at work.

But first of all, the politically crooked and misinformation role of the man who is famously chronicled as saying that had “Jesus appeared on earth that he would have supported the PPP/C party,” is called into question.

By now, this PPP/C high priest, who has trampled on all the biblical truths which he perhaps, had once represented and upheld, would realise that Jesus, as has clearly been illustrated in the Bible, is not known to visit disreputable houses. And Freedom House would certainly be slotted in such a category of place, given its politically sordid history.

Juan Edghill’s visit to Linden was nothing but an exercise in political mischief, made out of a stinging grudge against the background of the very successful event of the Speightland Heritage Celebrations 2019. It came off with a bang!

Editor, no government can be found wrong for giving a permit to a community for enhancing efforts at social cohesiveness, through the allocation of a plot of land. Therefore, Edghill’s claim that such a dispensation is illegal, because of the current interim status of the government, continues to display the now standard brand of political asininity, as part of the PPP/C’s continuous failed public campaign that the government has no status, and should resign.

Of course, even interim governments are legitimate, even if its functions may be somewhat reduced. And Edghill must be reminded of this fact, since it is because of the existence and presence of this vital institution that the likes of this ‘biblical man of God’ can still look forward to being protected.

Further, in asking the residents to protest against the government’s action, because it is illegal, further lays bare Edghill’s ignorance of citizens’ understanding of what genuine and meaningful social development means to them and their community, in addition to their appreciation of a facility which the PPP/C, for all of its 23 years in government, never saw fit to consider for the well-being of their community.

Therefore, for Edghill’s further guidance, citizens do not protest against development benefits, especially coming from a government that is legitimate in terms of being elected, and continuously so, even in this interim period; and which has been governing for the benefit of country and people.

The other issue, equally important, and which is the main focus of the media report, is another brick in the PPP/C’s well-known woodwork of resorting to subterfuge and vindictive actions against any person(s) who walks away from their political party.

Editor, the essence of the report is quite clear: That of a PPP/C regional councillor who decided to resort to an act of inveigling citizens in the Speightland community to get even with a former PPP/C member, now a member of the Guyana Action Party, for reasons, which it is believed, have to do with his abandoning the party: and also for the fact that his organisation, the Speightland Logging and Agricultural Coop Society(SLAC) upstaged the PPP/C member and her reportedly non-functioning Community Development Council(CDC), by organising the event, the Speightland Heritage Celebration 2019, which was a resounding success.

How does this PPP/C councillor explain misrepresenting the reason(s) for citizens of the Speightland Community, thus causing them to affix their signatures to a document which she copied to the Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs; the Region 10 Chairman; and the Divisional Police Commander, among others? The fact of the commander being notified by way of copied document shows the utter vindictiveness and spite which comes naturally with members of the PPP/C. Further, the fact of repeated signatures in the same handwriting, and those of under-age children, points to the all too familiar PPP/C resort to fraudulent acts to support their nebulous claims.

And of course, citizens have publicly stated their shock and surprise as to the contents to which they affixed their signatures, denying their understanding of such, while explaining what the councillor had told them.

Editor, this is the second incident in Linden, involving a member of the PPP/C party indulging in acts that are clearly illegal, beginning with the case of the person who had been distributing house lots, of his own volition; and now, an instance of what is clearly misrepresentation. These are matters that should have ever since engaged the attention of the police. And why not? Whether or not these two persons are political party members, is beside the point; for it would seem that the law has been infringed, and like any other citizen should be prosecuted. The chips must be allowed to fall, wherever.

Regards

Earl Hamilton