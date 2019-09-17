Umana Yana came alive with cakes and colourful fabric

Over the weekend, businesses within the Cake and Décor Industry were able to showcase their talents, while being a part of Guyana’s inaugural Cake and Décor Exhibition, which was hosted by Kingdom Designs Inc.at the Umana Yana.

The two-day event which ended on Sunday, aimed at giving bakers and decorators the opportunity to showcase and market their businesses, and was also a challenge for decorators to “open their minds to create more,” according to Chief Executive Officer of

Kingdom Designs Inc., Germaine Broomes.

He said that the event which was a vision from God, was also the first of its kind to be held in Guyana and the Caribbean.

Broomes said that he got the idea of hosting the event some four years ago, but was afraid that persons may not gravitate towards it, since it was “something new.”

The event was planned, organized and executed by Broomes, along with three other persons, and has been deemed a success, Broomes said.

“I feel good about the support from everyone,” noted Broomes who is also inviting businesses to start thinking creative as they prepare to take part in next year’s Cake and Décor Exhibition.

“So in 2020 come out and sell your services, show people that Guyana can do cakes and decorate just like people do in the USA and London,’ he added.

Patricia Helwig is owner of Despat’s Creation and was also one of the sixteen businesses that took part in the event this year. Helwig championed the initiative and even compared it to the Wedding Expo which has been hosted in Guyana for over 10 years.

“I think it’s a great initiative because we always have the Wedding Expo every year but for him (Broomes) to have the Cake and Décor Expo, it’s a little switch and it is giving everybody a chance to come out and showcase what they have and putting themselves out there,” she stated.

Helwig pointed out that she participated in the event because she loves to take advantage of every opportunity that would help her business to grow.

Helwig creates bridal accessories, African head wraps, floral craft, and dolls, amongst others and can be contacted on 227-0646 or 645-7758.

Chief Executive Officer of Wilo’s Fabric, Jillian James, stated that Kingdom Designs has taken decoration to a next level “and I am very proud of this initiative.”

At the event, James displayed her fabrics which she says play an integral role in decoration.

“Fabric is important, it is not only to make clothing, but fabric is very essential when it comes to decoration. It can take a simple room and transform it into something magical,” James said.

Wilo’s Fabric can be found on Robb Street, in the Big Apple Mall.