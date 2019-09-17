No extension of tax exemption for ‘G’ vehicles after November 30 – GRA

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has moved to clamp down on the misuse of specific models of vehicles that are registered good vehicles and under the “G” series which allows them to be exempt from Excise taxes.

In a public notice published on Sunday, September 15, 2019, the GRA has advised importers that it will be granting no extension or tax exemption beyond November 30, 2019 deadline, for the following models: Toyota Noah and Toyota Voxy both of Model # ARZ60; Toyota Liteace Model # KR52; Toyota Grand Hiace Model # ACH; Toyota Alphard Model # MNH; Toyota Regius Model #RCH and Nissan Serana Model # TCI, to be registered in the “G” series.

According to the GRA, the directive was issued because many owners of the said models of vehicles, though registered as Goods (G) vehicles and thereby exempted from Excise taxes, utilised the vehicles for purposes unrelated to the “G” registration category.

As such, the public is being reminded that persons breaching the requirements will be subjected to fines and penalties or be required to remit the duties previously exempted.

The GRA notice further stated, that subsequent to representation made by auto dealers who had either imported the models to beat a July 01, 2019 deadline, or had some of these vehicles warehoused, the previous July 01, 2019 deadline has been extended to November 30, 2019.

The extension will enable the dealers to sell and complete registration in the `G’ goods category, along with the models of vehicles that were imported and entered prior to June 30, 2019, it added.