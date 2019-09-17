Guyana, Brazil discuss combatting narcotics trafficking

THE Guyana Police Force concluded its fourth meeting of Guyana/Brazil Joint Commission on Police Co-operation and Working Groups on Drugs.

The high level meeting was recently hosted at the Officers’ Training Centre, Camp Road and lasted for two days.

During the course of the meeting, there were consultations among Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, representatives of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the delegation from Brazil headed by Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Brazil, Mr. Paulo Silos and team.

Guyana-Brazil relations, as noted by President Granger, are founded on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty on the borders and international law, and the maintenance of international peace and security.