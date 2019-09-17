51 soldiers graduate in skill-at-arms, security and national policy training

FIFTY-ONE soldiers recently graduated from an eight-week course which included modules such as Skill-at-Arms, Internal Security and National Policy.

Private (PTE) Delon David of the sixth Infantry Battalion (Inf Bn ) was the best graduating student of the Standard Infantryman Course 2019-01, which concluded recently at Camp Sipu, Base Camp Stephenson.

The runner-up was Private Alwin Livan, also of 6 Inf Bn.

Private Shaquille Franklin was adjudged the Best Shot while the most improved student was private Jamal Allicock. They were both from the second Infantry Battalion.

During his congratulatory remarks at the graduation of the new Infantrymen, Major Courtney Mendonca of the first 1 Inf Bn, charged them to always uphold the Law and to understand their role as infantrymen.

“As young infantrymen, you have gained basic skills and knowledge that will aid you as you begin this phase of your military development. As you prepare to serve the Guyana Defence Force and this nation, you must understand that every member of the GDF is required to operate within the law at all times. Wherever you are deployed, in whatever community across Guyana, obey the Law. The eyes of the public will be on you and everyone will be watching your conduct. You are military men who are sworn to protect this country and all of its people!” he emhpasised.”

“As young military men at the beginning of your careers, it is also very important that you understand the need to maintain only appropriate relationships. It would be unlawful for you to engage in inappropriate relationships, particularly with anyone who is below the age of consent. The Law is clear on this issue, and, if you violate the law then you will surely pay the consequences,” he continued.

Major Mendonca also urged the soldiers to begin to structure their lives in a manner that will ensure that they will reap positive benefits going forward.

“As young military men some of you may have already begun building your own family units, while the rest of you may soon be on that pathway. Families will only make progress where they are headed by strong leaders. You must be the strong leaders. Manage your finances and your relations in a manner that will see positive growth and development in your future. Take care of your families and they will take care of you. Additionally, remember that you are now a part of the military family. Act responsibly at all times and make your families and your country proud,” he urged.