New sexual offences court a big plus for Essequibo

A NEW Sexual Offences Court will be opened today by the Judiciary at the Essequibo High Court, and persons believe that the new addition will be a “big plus” for the Cinderella county of Essequibo.

“There will definitely be more prosecutions because the court is more victim-friendly, so it is a big move,” Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), Ann Greene, told Guyana Chronicle on Sunday.

According to the provisions under the Sexual Offences Act 2010, sexual assault is ranked as a severe offence which carries a penalty of imprisonment.

Chapter 8:03 of the Sexual Offences Act specifically states that a person commits the offence of sexual assault if he/she touches another person (the complainant) in a sexual way; causes the complainant to touch him/her in a sexual way; causes the complainant to touch a third party in a sexual way; or otherwise indecently assaults the complainant within the meaning of any other law.

The court will be significant in dealing with those cases, said Greene, adding that there will be more cases and more convictions because the Sexual Offences Court will be victim-friendly.

“In those courts witnesses are protected…there is a screen so the victim does not have to see the perpetrator…so that way you will get more prosecutions because it is a victim-friendly court,” she said.

When asked about cases of abuse in Essequibo, Greene said a lot of times the act of sexual abuse is hidden because people do not speak out. But CPA will be moving to sensitise people about the need to speak up against sexual abuse.

Greene also hopes that, with the addition of the Sexual Offences Court, more persons will speak out about sexual abuse.

A social activist, who lives in Essequibo, Beatrice Parks-Mittelholzer, also hopes for the same result, since, according to her, sexual abuse is prevalent in Essequibo, particularly in the Pomeroon area.

“The court will be significant because more people will be prosecuted…we should have had a court like that a long time ago…sexual abuse is prevalent in the Pomeroon River and in Charity,” said Parks-Mittelholzer.

She said too that the court will be a big plus for Essequibo because more persons will be encouraged to come forward and open up about their experience.

While stressing the importance of the court, the activist said there is also need for a welfare office at Charity because it is a main port.

“You need a professional there with an office because it is very important… the person should be a social worker who understands and knows how to deal with matters of sexual offences,” said Parks-Mittelholzer.

Early this year it was reported by this newspaper that Guyana recorded, at March, 400 cases of sexual abuse against children in just three months, a figure which Resident UNICEF Representative, Sylvie Fouet said was alarming.

The number of cases last year was over 1000. The UNICEF representative signalled the need for more to be done in order to address the scourge which has been plaguing society for years. She believes that building capacity will help Guyana to find solutions, which will result in the reduction of those numbers and even the prevention of such cases. As part of its contribution, UNICEF has assisted in the launching of several sexual offences courts locally.

The Judiciary in partnership with UNICEF Guyana had opened the Sexual Offences Court in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The launch of the court in Berbice followed the opening of the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown back in November 2017 and the commitment to decentralise specialised court services.

The courts follow the model guidelines to ensure that their operations are in line with the Sexual Offences Act and meet best practices.

The work of the court is complemented by the support services offered by the Ministry of Social Protection and other partners. This includes the one-stop centres or Child Advocacy Centres for the reporting of abuse.

Meanwhile, months after the Sexual Offences Court was opened in Georgetown, over 14 cases have been heard by the court, with over 10 persons being found guilty.