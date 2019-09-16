Man dies following fight at Waramadong

…others medivaced to the city for treatment

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of man who was chopped at Waramadong Health Center on Sunday night.

Dead is Darion Brown, said to be in his 30s. The unemployed man of Waramadong Village, Kamarang River, Region Seven was reportedly chopped when he along with two others went to part a fight between two men sometime after 1900hrs.

One of the men who was chopped is said to be in a critical condition and he along with victim of the attack were air-dashed to the city for treatment today, Monday.

Reports are that the assailant was caught by villagers several hours after the incident.

Police investigations into the matter continue.