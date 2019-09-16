Joey Jagan slams communist PPP

…says Jagdeo, gang of eight want control of the country

FORMER President and Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo is a communist who should not be trusted, son of the late People’s Progressive Party (PPP) founder, Cheddi Joey Jagan has said.

Dr. Jagan labelled Jagdeo as a communist with a “gang of eight,” who has full control over the PPP and wants control of the country.

“Check the constitution of the PPP and how they run the party, you will find that they believe in democratic centralism, they exalt the leader and he (Jagdeo ) is the leader so he sets the tone… all sense in one place, communism,” said Dr. Jagan during a recent interview on Benschop Radio.

According to Dr. Jagan, Jagdeo does not have full control of the PPP, but he instead has a “gang of eight.” He explained that the PPP has a central committee of 35 people, but that is controlled by the central executive, something which Dr. Jagan said is synonymous to the Politburo of the Soviet Union.

“The central executive comprises 15 people and if you have eight, you have the majority and then democratic centralism works in, so there is no voice, you got to keep quiet and support the majority,” said Dr. Jagan.

He said all communist leaders had full control of their parties and all of them had dictator powers in their party.

“Well I view it that Jagdeo is not a fool, but he should read the bible a little more instead of reading the communist manifesto,” he said.

Dr. Jagan even roped in PPP Presidential Candidate, Irfan Ali, whom, he said is among the gang of communists who are running the PPP.

He believes that the PPP holds Russian President, Vladimir Putin and Castro as their heroes so it was no surprise that they hold former Alliance For Change (AFC) Member and Parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud as a hero.

Persaud voted in favour of the no-confidence motion which was tabled by the opposition to bring down his own Government.

“Charrandass Persaud is a fly-by-night politician who tried to get what he could from the system,” said Dr. Jagan.

He considered Persaud as a traitor to Guyana, noting that what he (Persaud) did was “ridiculous,” and it shows the weakness of the constitutional system.

Dr. Jagan believes that the no-confidence motion should not have been passed because the coalition – A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) – Government acquired more than just a one seat majority in the National Assembly.

“It should have never been a one seat majority… a lot of things happened in Guyana that people trying to lie about…I would have never accepted the results because a lot of people were gravitating to the coalition pre 2015,” he lamented.

Despite what has happened, he believes that the best way forward is being united. Dr. Jagan suggested that President David Granger should lead the Government for the next five years, but the PPP should be included in the government to assist with the governance of the country.

“For the sake of all Guyanese, we could bring the PPP into the government and serve the people of Guyana by working out a unity situation, something which my father wanted,” he said, noting that Cheddi Jagan always wanted a coalition government.

He commended President Granger for showing that coalition politics is workable and that is what Guyana needs.

Dr. Jagan believes that Guyanese would support a unity government, because they would watch each other and reduce corruption.

“We need peace and tranquility, with oil coming there will be investments in all sectors, we need to be ready for that and deal with it together,” he said, adding that if Jagdeo does not embrace the concept of shared governance, then elections should be held.

“We already know the result, Granger will win the election… the PPP will still lose,” said Dr. Jagan, noting that the Official List of Electors, will, however, have to be sanitised.

He said there is no rush because President Granger is not destroying Guyana’s economy, but contrary to what people are saying Government is getting a lot done.