DNC nudges GECOM to bar Jagdeo from participating in upcoming elections

Dear Editor

THE Democratic National Congress is concerned that a potential outcome at the upcoming national elections is the return of Mr Bharrat Jagdeo and his acolytes to our government offices. This will no doubt signify a return of his brand of institutionalised corruption, along with the re-engagement of Roger Khan in the administration of our nation’s affairs (we cannot ignore the fact that Roger Khan will never be prosecuted by Jagdeo, and that he will very likely be called upon once again by Jagdeo).

There is now no question that Jagdeo as Guyana’s president had sponsored Roger Khan’s killing spree, since during the trial of Khan’s lawyer, an executive of Smith Myers, the UK company which manufactured the computer, had admitted that his company received a Government of Guyana letter signed by Dr Leslie Ramsammy for the computer and cellphone-tracking device found in Khan’s possession in 2002. Jagdeo authorised the purchase of that computer for Roger Khan (he even admitted to its existence, lying barefacedly about its whereabouts in 2009; see below), and is responsible for all the deaths perpetrated by Khan up until his capture in 2006. It also confirmed that Jagdeo’s government paid US$90,000 to train Khan in its use.

Jagdeo and his acolytes gave this country a beating between 1999 and 2015. From murdering citizens (including the murder and covering up of one of his own ministers, Satyadeow Sawh), to robbing this country through his institutionalised government corruption, to bullying businesses and running down media organisations exposing his abuses. This is the kind of man we have running for public office, and also whom the chairperson of GECOM, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, with all her legal wisdom, can find no fault with, based on the request of the Democratic National Congress that he be barred from participating the in the upcoming elections.

Guyanese have to demand justice and that GECOM operates to ensure that such individuals are barred from holding public office. We also have to demand a new government that will change our constitution, so that it serves the people of Guyana, and not our politicians and our political establishment.

Yours Faithfully,

Craig Sylvester,

Party Leader, Democratic National Congress.