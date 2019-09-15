Family of four loses Melanie Damishana home

FOUR persons lost their Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home on Saturday morning, after a fire of unknown origin gutted the building.

The owner, Rodrick Nurse, said he was on his way to the market in Georgetown when he received a call from his neighbour at 09:30hrs informing him that his Lot 33, Barrack Lane, Melanie Damishana ECD home was on fire.

After receiving the call, Nurse said he made a U-turn into Montrose, East Coast Demerara and by the time he reached his home, the entire building was destroyed.

The upstairs of the building was wooden with PVC ceilings and firefighters explained that the fire rapidly consumed the building from the wooden section.

Nurse said the firefighters removed important documents and items that were not destroyed and the area would remain as it is until investigators visit on Monday.

“We have lost every single thing, we began living here in December 1992 and we did renovations and although the place is insured, we have lost far more than the insurance can compensate,” he said.

The retired public servant explained that his brother and daughter also live in the area and his family will be taken care of until rebuilding occurs.