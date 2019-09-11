Prisoner recaptured after brief escape from NA jail

…three warders suspended as probe begins

THREE warders were suspended from their duties after a convicted prisoner, who was working on a farm next to the New Amsterdam Prison, Berbice, escaped after he forced his way, using a ladder, into a prison officer’s home next door on Tuesday. The convict was late last evening recaptured.

The prisoner has been identified as Rameshwar Prakash of Lot 53, Princetown, Corentyne, Berbice. Search teams consisting of police and prison officers were deployed immediately following the escape and last evening Acting Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels confirmed that Prakash was recaptured. Samuels had said that at 07:50hrs on Tuesday, 13 male prisoners were accompanied by two female prison officers to labour at the New Amsterdam Prison Farms.

He said that the prisoners were working at the Arable ‘B’ which is situated opposite the Prison Officers’ Club. Adding that, among the prisoners was 21 year-old convict, Rameshwar Prakash, who was sentenced for the offence: “Larceny of items”. Samuels said Prakash was serving 18 months’ imprisonment that commenced on June 20, 2019.

His expected date of release is June 20, 2020. According to information received, Samuels said that the prisoner, while at carrying out his duties on the farm, requested to use a washroom that is on the opposite side of the road from where he was working.

From there, Samuels said it is alleged that he went into a house used by one of the female officers he was working with. “The report indicated that he removed $17,000 and an electronic tablet from the officer’s room and made good his escape,” the director noted.

An initial investigation, he said, suggested that there were breaches of Standing Orders and as a result, three officers have been relieved of their duty. “They are required to report to the prison daily at 08:00hrs, pending the outcome of investigations.”