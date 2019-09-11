Isn’t it about time we have our own airline?

Dear Sir,

A FIVE-HOUR flight aboard a JET BLUE aircraft from Kennedy International Airport in New York to Piarco Airport in Trinidad on a one-way ticket, including baggage fees and taxes cost US$214. 70. A 55-minute flight on a one-way ticket travelling from Piarco in Trinidad to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana aboard Caribbean Airlines costs US$171.93. Go Figure.

Back in 2001, some intelligent people who were stewards of this country disbanded our national airline, leaving us the travelling public to the whims and fancies; read that as “exploitation” by whichever name is written on the aircraft doing business in Guyana.

Isn’t it about time that we have our own airline?

Yours faithfully,

Milton Bruce