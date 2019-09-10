Security guard accused of stealing granted bail

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty, on Monday, September 9, 2019, released, on bail, a 28-year-old security guard, attached to the Amalgamated Security Service (AGM), accused of simple larceny.

Lennon Alexander of 317 Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied that, on September 7, 2019, at Regent Street, he stole twelve dresses valued at $60,000, property of Sunil Teota.

Reports stated that, on the day in question, the defendant was stationed at the store of the virtual complainant, when he was seen acting in a suspicious manner while he was leaving. A search was conducted and the items were found in the defendant’s bag.

According to sources, a porter at the store admitted to putting the dresses in the defendant’s bag. However no evidence of such was presented.

The matter was reported to the police and Alexander was later arrested and charged.

Magistrate McGusty placed Alexander on $40,000 bail and adjourned the matter until September 23, 2019.